High court action against Connemara based GP over death of Leenane man settled

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Five High Court actions over the death of a 42-year-old father from Leenane have been settled

They include a case brought by his wife against GP Alex Michel which was ruled in court for a settlement of €750,000.

Brian Coyne of Leenane collapsed at home and died of a heart attack as he looked after his new born baby in the early hours of March 18, 2022.

Mr Coyne’s wife Kathryn, the court heard, gave her husband CPR but he was later pronounced dead after paramedics arrived on the scene.

The Irish Independent reports that the court heard that Mr Coyne, who was complaining of chest pain, had seen a GP two days before his death.

His counsel Miriam Reilly said the settlement which was reached after mediation included a discount to reflect the litigation and causation risk. All of the claims were denied in the case.

Four other nervous shock actions brought by the Coyne family were also settled.

Mr Coyne’s wife Kathryn who now lives in Kells, Co Meath had sued Galway GP Alex Michel who has a practice at Renvyle in Tully