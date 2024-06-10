Higgins closes in on seat as People Party leader is out
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
The leader of The Irish People Party has been eliminated in Galway City West on the sixth count.
AJ Cahill has been eliminated after the distribution of Asraf Chowdhury (FG) transfers.
His 334 votes will now be distributed and should elect Clodagh Higgins (FG) who needs 29 to reach the quota to become the second councillor here, joining Donal Lyons (Ind).
Caption: Clodagh Higgins…29 votes from quota.
Galway City West, 6 seats
Electorate: 18,770
Total poll: 8,864
Spoiled votes: 117
Total valid poll: 8,747
Quota: 1,250
6th count
Distribution of Chowdhury’s votes:
Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED
Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+109) 1,221
Connolly, John (FF) (+30) 1,043
Curran, Alan (SD) (+16) 999
Keane, Peter (FF) (+11) 806
McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+18) 741
Murphy, Niall (GP) (+15) 652
Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+7) 426
Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+40) 451
Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+8) 388
Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+9) 390
Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+2) 282
Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+2) 334 ELIMINATED
5th count
Distribution of McMaster’s votes:
Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED
Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+1) 1,112
Connolly, John (FF) (+0) 1,013
Curran, Alan (SD) (+0) 902
Keane, Peter (FF) (+1) 795
McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+17) 723
Murphy, Niall (GP) (+25) 637
Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+1) 419
Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+36) 411
Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+3) 380
Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+22) 381
Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+2) 332
Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+2) 282 ELIMINATED
4th count
Distribution of Ó Beirn votes:
Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED
Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+3) 1,111
Connolly, John (FF) (+8) 1,013
Curran, Alan (SD) (+0) 902
Keane, Peter (FF) (+3) 794
McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+3) 706
Murphy, Niall (GP) (+2) 612
Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+7) 418
Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+5) 375
Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+10) 377
Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+7) 359
Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+97) 330
Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+0) 280
McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) (+3) 198 ELIMINATED
3rd count
Distribution of Nealis votes:
Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED
Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+2) 1,108
Connolly, John (FF) (+1) 1,005
Curran, Alan (SD) (+5) 902
Keane, Peter (FF) (+2) 791
McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+2) 703
Murphy, Niall (GP) (+4) 610
Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+3) 411
Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+0) 370
Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+6) 367
Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+1) 352
Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+3) 280
Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+2) 233
McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) (+4) 195
Ó Beirn, Rory (IFP) (+2) 166 ELIMINATED
More like this:
Mac an Iomaire elected as McKinstry loses his Council seat
Pádraig Mac an Iomaire (FG) has been elected on Count 8 in the Conamara South LEA - a count after...
Ó Conchúir fails to regain former seat
Former Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Ó Conchúir has failed to retake the seat he lost in 2019 and h...
Connemara South gets down to the business end
Nobody has joined Cllr Noel Thomas as yet in Connemara South, the last constituency to be counted...
Counting resumes for City Council
Counting has resumed at the Westside Community Centre, with some of the lower-placed ca...
2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Day Three – Live Blog
8:00am – Good Morning and Welcome to Day Two of our live blog covering the Galway City and ...
Clarinbridge couple’s annual tea parties fill containers with supplies for Malawi children
By Brendan Carroll A Clarinbridge couple are helping to transform the lives of children in a p...
Plans in place for Coast Road green route
The new Coast Road Pedestrian and Cycling Route earmarked for Oranmore will go to planning before...
Massive demand from Dubliners in tickets to win a new home in Galway
The exodus from east to west is again underlined in the demand for tickets to give the winner a c...
Athenry/Oranmore result stands after full check
Galway Returning Officer Michael Owens confirmed at 12.28am on Monday morning that following a re...