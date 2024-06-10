  • Services

Higgins closes in on seat as People Party leader is out

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Higgins closes in on seat as People Party leader is out
The leader of The Irish People Party has been eliminated in Galway City West on the sixth count.

AJ Cahill has been eliminated after the distribution of Asraf Chowdhury (FG) transfers.

His 334 votes will now be distributed and should elect Clodagh Higgins (FG) who needs 29 to reach the quota to become the second councillor here, joining Donal Lyons (Ind).

Caption: Clodagh Higgins…29 votes from quota.

 

Galway City West, 6 seats

Electorate: 18,770

Total poll: 8,864

Spoiled votes: 117

Total valid poll: 8,747

Quota: 1,250

 

6th count

Distribution of Chowdhury’s votes:

 

Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+109) 1,221

Connolly, John (FF) (+30) 1,043

Curran, Alan (SD) (+16) 999

Keane, Peter (FF) (+11) 806

McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+18) 741

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+15) 652

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+7) 426

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+40) 451

Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+8) 388

Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+9) 390

Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+2) 282

Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+2) 334 ELIMINATED

 

 

 

5th count

Distribution of McMaster’s votes:

 

Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+1) 1,112

Connolly, John (FF) (+0) 1,013

Curran, Alan (SD) (+0) 902

Keane, Peter (FF) (+1) 795

McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+17) 723

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+25) 637

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+1) 419

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+36) 411

Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+3) 380

Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+22) 381

Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+2) 332

Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+2) 282 ELIMINATED

 

 

4th count

Distribution of Ó Beirn votes:

 

Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+3) 1,111

Connolly, John (FF) (+8) 1,013

Curran, Alan (SD) (+0) 902

Keane, Peter (FF) (+3) 794

McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+3) 706

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+2) 612

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+7) 418

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+5) 375

Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+10) 377

Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+7) 359

Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+97) 330

Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+0) 280

McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) (+3) 198 ELIMINATED

 

 

3rd count

Distribution of Nealis votes:

 

Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+2) 1,108

Connolly, John (FF) (+1) 1,005

Curran, Alan (SD) (+5) 902

Keane, Peter (FF) (+2) 791

McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+2) 703

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+4) 610

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+3) 411

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+0) 370

Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+6) 367

Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+1) 352

Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+3) 280

Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+2) 233

McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) (+4) 195

Ó Beirn, Rory (IFP) (+2) 166 ELIMINATED

More like this:
Mac an Iomaire elected as McKinstry loses his Council seat

Pádraig Mac an Iomaire (FG) has been elected on Count 8 in the Conamara South LEA - a count after...

Ó Conchúir fails to regain former seat

Former Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Ó Conchúir has failed to retake the seat he lost in 2019 and h...

Connemara South gets down to the business end

Nobody has joined Cllr Noel Thomas as yet in Connemara South, the last constituency to be counted...

Counting resumes for City Council

  Counting has resumed at the Westside Community Centre, with some of the lower-placed ca...

2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Day Three – Live Blog

8:00am – Good Morning and Welcome to Day Two of our live blog covering the Galway City and ...

Clarinbridge couple’s annual tea parties fill containers with supplies for Malawi children

By Brendan Carroll A Clarinbridge couple are helping to transform the lives of children in a p...

Plans in place for Coast Road green route

The new Coast Road Pedestrian and Cycling Route earmarked for Oranmore will go to planning before...

Massive demand from Dubliners in tickets to win a new home in Galway

The exodus from east to west is again underlined in the demand for tickets to give the winner a c...

Athenry/Oranmore result stands after full check

Galway Returning Officer Michael Owens confirmed at 12.28am on Monday morning that following a re...

