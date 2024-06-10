Higgins closes in on seat as People Party leader is out

The leader of The Irish People Party has been eliminated in Galway City West on the sixth count.

AJ Cahill has been eliminated after the distribution of Asraf Chowdhury (FG) transfers.

His 334 votes will now be distributed and should elect Clodagh Higgins (FG) who needs 29 to reach the quota to become the second councillor here, joining Donal Lyons (Ind).

Caption: Clodagh Higgins…29 votes from quota.

Galway City West, 6 seats

Electorate: 18,770

Total poll: 8,864

Spoiled votes: 117

Total valid poll: 8,747

Quota: 1,250

6th count

Distribution of Chowdhury’s votes:

Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+109) 1,221

Connolly, John (FF) (+30) 1,043

Curran, Alan (SD) (+16) 999

Keane, Peter (FF) (+11) 806

McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+18) 741

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+15) 652

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+7) 426

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+40) 451

Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+8) 388

Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+9) 390

Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+2) 282

Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+2) 334 ELIMINATED

5th count

Distribution of McMaster’s votes:

Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+1) 1,112

Connolly, John (FF) (+0) 1,013

Curran, Alan (SD) (+0) 902

Keane, Peter (FF) (+1) 795

McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+17) 723

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+25) 637

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+1) 419

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+36) 411

Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+3) 380

Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+22) 381

Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+2) 332

Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+2) 282 ELIMINATED

4th count

Distribution of Ó Beirn votes:

Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+3) 1,111

Connolly, John (FF) (+8) 1,013

Curran, Alan (SD) (+0) 902

Keane, Peter (FF) (+3) 794

McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+3) 706

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+2) 612

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+7) 418

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+5) 375

Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+10) 377

Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+7) 359

Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+97) 330

Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+0) 280

McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) (+3) 198 ELIMINATED

3rd count

Distribution of Nealis votes:

Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+2) 1,108

Connolly, John (FF) (+1) 1,005

Curran, Alan (SD) (+5) 902

Keane, Peter (FF) (+2) 791

McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+2) 703

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+4) 610

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+3) 411

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+0) 370

Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+6) 367

Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+1) 352

Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+3) 280

Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+2) 233

McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) (+4) 195

Ó Beirn, Rory (IFP) (+2) 166 ELIMINATED