Hidden social benefits of chess highlighted at Galway schools tournament

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tirellan Primary School today resembled a set from the well known series The Queen’s Gambit as it hosted a chess tournament for 96 pupils from 5 schools across Galway.

The event is supported by Ficheall, a network of primary school teachers in Ireland who promote the playing of chess in schools.

32 schools in Galway are a part of the Ficheall network with children from 2nd to 6th class competing in tournaments.

The competition organiser Stephen Kelly explained the hidden social benefits of chess to FYI Galway reporter Chloe Nolan while the young people explained how they got interested in the game: