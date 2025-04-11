Hibs stun Devon to advance to last four of Michael Byrne Cup

Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty

Being relegated from the Premier League for the first time in their history was a huge blow to Hibernians, but on Saturday last they caused one of the biggest shocks of the season with a victory over Salthill Devon in the Michael Byrne Cup quarter-final.

Joe Hynes’ first-half penalty after Darcy Ngodjo was upended in the box settled the issue as a 1-0 home victory in Bohermore inflicted a first defeat of the season on Devon and in the process set up a semi-final meeting with Athenry tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm.

Good fortune has not favoured Hibernians much this season, but they had to defend manfully for over an hour on this occasion and aided by the efforts of Henry Heskin and Keelan Eyers, they kept the visitors scoreless for just the second time this season.

The other half of the draw will see Mervue United travel to meet Moyne Villa in Headford and it will be the first of two meetings on successive weekends, as the duo also face one another in a Connacht Junior Cup last four meeting in a week’s time.

With Mervue already qualified for the semi-final following a 3-2 win over Renmore, Villa joined them in impressive fashion with a 9-0 thrashing of Colga. Both Aiden Coyle and Kyle Greaney scored hat-tricks, with Padraic Cunningham, Adam Barrett, and Gusi Khumalo also finding the net.

Matters finished in a 6-6 draw when Villa and Mervue last met in a league contest in November at the Headford venue; while their meeting in Fahy’s Field also finished level at 2-2.

Elsewhere in the Michael Byrne Cup, Athenry came from behind to defeat University of Galway 4-1. An Ethan Fiorentini goal gave the College side an interval advantage, but goals from Ryan Corcoran (2), Corey Walker and Mehidi Moulaoui eventually turned matters around for the home side.

FAI JUNIOR CUP

Salthill Devon’s defeat at the weekend will concentrate the mind a bit more and according to sources, their FAI Junior Cup quarter-final tie away against Castlebar Celtic is going ahead on Sunday at 2pm.

This fixture was on the long finger for some considerable time, following the long drawn-out objection by Castlebar to Villa FC’s win over them in the last round. It now appears that Villa will not be taking the case to arbitration and therefore the way is clear for Sunday’s contest to go ahead.

Meanwhile the draw for the first round of the FAI Senior Cup was made this week and Salthill Devon were presented with a home tie against Dublin side Liffey Wanderers. The game is scheduled for Sunday, May 18.

