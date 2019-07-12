HGV ban for Galway City’s pedestrian streets

Galway City Tribune – Heavy Goods Vehicles are to be banned from using Galway City’s pedestrianised streets – to be replaced by light vans or electric pallet trucks.

City Council Chief Executive Brendan McGrath said this week there will be “extensive consultations” with hauliers and business people over the plans, which are part of the current overhaul of the pedestrianised zone.

Councillors were told at a meeting this week that there is no need for HGVs to use streets within the zone, and a bylaw should be introduced to ban them.

Health and safety reasons and the future protection of the newly-resurfaced street have been cited as the main reasons for the ban.

Jimmy Callan, Senior Executive Engineer with the City Council said: “There’s no need at all for 20 tonne trucks to travel down that street but for now the temporary surface will take it but long-term, I believe that sort of vehicle shouldn’t be allowed on a pedestrianised area.”

The existing tarmacadam surface on Shop Street is temporary and will be in place until the Council reaches a decision on the final paving or surface.

This will be part of an overall plan for an “urban showpiece” for the city centre – the Council will look at street furniture, wayfinding signs, LED lighting which changes with the seasons and solar-powered phone chargers.

