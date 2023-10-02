Hewlett Packard announcing its most significant strategic investment ever in its Galway campus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hewlett Packard is today announcing what it has called ‘its most significant strategic investment ever’ in its Galway campus

Recruitment is already underway for the expected 150 jobs at this Ballybrit based Global Centre of Excellence





Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney will launch the new centre later this morning

In advance of the opening, Managing Director of HPE Galway and Senior Director Paddy Medley, told our reporter Sarah Slevin that this investment shows regionalisation can work for Galway and the West