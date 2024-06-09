Herterich-Quinn loses her seat

Published:
Author: Denise McNamara
Sitting councillor Shelly Herterich-Quinn has been eliminated from the Athenry-Oranmore electoral area on the eighth count.
The Fianna Fáil councillors based in Athenry will now see her 1,118 votes distributed among the remaining candidates still vying for the still unfilled three seats.
Cllr Albert Dolan, Tomás Grealish, David Collins and James Charity have the first four seats.
Former councillor Peter Feeney is 217 votes from the magic number to get over the line.
All eyes at the Lawn Tennis Club count centre will be on who benefits from the Fianna Fáil vote, with her colleague Cillian Keane still well in contention but still 550 votes short.
Louis O’Hara is in second place, looking to pick up 376 transfers to make the quota, with Eoghan Gallagher (FG) needed 401 transfers.
Caption: Newly-elected Cllr Tomas Grealish getting a big hug from his older brother Noel Grealish TD. Pic Gerry Stronge
Athenry-Oranmore
Seven seats
Quota: 1,718
Count 6
Distribution of Hehir, Sean’s 437 votes
Feeney, Peter (FG) (+41) 1,403
O’Hara, Louis (SF) (+38) 1,188
Gallagher, Eoghan (FG) (+9) 1,187
Keane, Cillian (FF) (+15) 1,116
Herterich-Quinn, Shelly (FF) (+29) 1,029
Madden, Eoin (Green Party) (+11) 608
Count 7
Distribution of Madden, Eoin’s 608 votes
Feeney, Peter (FG) (+90) 1,493
O’Hara, Louis (SF) (+139) 1,327
Gallagher, Eoghan (FG) (+126) 1,313
Keane, Cillian (FF) (+47) 1,163
Herterich-Quinn, Shelly (FF) (+85) 1,114
Count 8
Distribution of Charity James’s 119 surplus
Feeney, Peter (FG) (+8) 1,501
O’Hara, Louis (SF) (+15) 1,342
Gallagher, Eoghan (FG) (+4) 1,317
Keane, Cillian (FF) (+5) 1,168
Herterich-Quinn, Shelly (FF) (+4) 1,118
Dolan, Grealish, Collins already elected
