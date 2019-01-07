Heroin addict jailed after guilty plea for forgery

A man has been sentenced to six months in prison for forging a court clerk’s signature on a fake receipt which he then used to obtain money from a neighbour on the pretext it be used as bail money.

Mark Keady (34), from Powl, Spiddal, pleaded guilty before Galway District Court to making a false hand-written receipt on February 9 last, purporting to be from the Courts Service of Ireland in the name of District Court Clerk Róisín Uí Neachtain, with the intention it be used to induce another person to accept it as genuine, to the prejudice of that person, contrary to Section 25 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

His partner, Susan O’Toole (32), from Wormhole, Rosscahill, pleaded guilty to the same offence.

Following their pleas, a second charge of using the forged hand-written receipt to induce another person to accept it as genuine and to do some act to the prejudice of that person, contrary to Section 26 of the same Act, was withdrawn by the State.

Garda Michéal O Rainne gave evidence that on February 8 last, Keady told his friend and neighbour, Jack Conneely, he was due in court in Galway the next day for road traffic offences and he would be sent to jail if he did not have money for bail. Conneely gave him an undisclosed amount of money.

Keady rang Conneely the following day saying he was in the Courthouse and that he would need an extra €200 to secure bail.

Keady hung up when Conneely told him he would come into court with the money himself.

Moments later, Susan O’Toole rang Conneely and told him her brother was in court and would go bail for Keady but that he would need his money back later that evening.

That night, Keady and O’Toole called to Conneely’s house where he gave them a further €200.

They showed him a hand-written receipt, purporting to be from the Court Service and signed in the name of Róisín Uí Neachtain, acknowledging receipt of the bail money purportedly paid earlier that day to secure Keady’s bail.

Garda O Rainne said Keady had produced the receipt in an attempt to cod Mr Conneely.

He said Conneely made a complaint to him a few days later. He took his statement of complaint and then obtained a warrant and searched Keady’s home where he found a receipt book.

Conneely withdrew his complaint a few days after that stating he had been repaid all of his money.

Susan O’Toole was interviewed and she admitted writing the receipt while they were en route to Conneely’s house that night.

The court heard Keady had 34 previous convictions, 20 of which were for similar theft and fraud offences.

Olivia Traynor, who represented Keady, handed a copy of the forged receipt into court.

“Any normal person looking at it would realise it’s not a genuine receipt. In fact, Jack Conneely said to Gardai he knew it was a false receipt when he looked at it,” she said.

Mr Traynor said Keady was a heroin addict who was now on a methadone programme.

Sean Acton, who represented O’Toole, said his client was very remorseful and embarrassed about what happened. The court heard she had no previous convictions.

Judge John King directed the preparation of a probation report on O’Toole and put sentence in her case back to February 22 next.

The Judge said Keady had ‘form’ for theft and fraud offences before sentencing him to six months in prison.

Leave to appeal was granted on condition Keady and O’Toole have no contact with Ms Uí Neachtain and at all times stay away from her home.