Heritage project seeking old stories and folklore recordings of Connemara
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A heritage project which began in East Galway is making its way further West to Connemara.
The Audit of Oral Heritage is looking to gather memories, stories, folklore, seanchas, piseógí, or any recollections of life relating to Connemara’s past.
The bilungual database is being collated with thanks to County Galway Heritage Office and MacConmara Heritage Consulting.
The audit will be completed in October 2024 and will be available to the public online.
Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Dr Tomás Mac Conmara, outlines what they’re looking for:
