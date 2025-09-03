Heritage Council to fund vernacular survey in Ballindooley

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Heritage Council is to fund a vernacular survey in Ballindooley

Five thousand euro has been allocated for the survey which will record literature, folklore references, placenames, buildings and metalwork.

It will be used to prepare a Conservation Management Plan of Fahy’s Farm.

The public are invited to share photos, stories, maps, drawings or other information about families in the area

Architectural Conservation Officer Michael Scott explains why the public involvement is important