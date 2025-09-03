  • Services

Services

Heritage Council to fund vernacular survey in Ballindooley

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Heritage Council to fund vernacular survey in Ballindooley
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Heritage Council is to fund a vernacular survey in Ballindooley

Five thousand euro has been allocated for the survey which will record literature, folklore references, placenames, buildings and metalwork.

It will be used to prepare a Conservation Management Plan of Fahy’s Farm.

The public are invited to share photos, stories, maps, drawings or other information about families in the area

Architectural Conservation Officer Michael Scott explains why the public involvement is important

More like this:
no_space
13 Fianna Fáil TDs including Galway's John Connolly and Albert Dolan accuse Education Minister of being hands off in schools strike

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA group of 13 Fianna Fáil TDs which includes Galway W...

no_space
Enterprise Minister to open new facility in Galway city for Space-Tech firm

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEnterprise Minister Peter Burke will tomorrow officia...

no_space
Appeal against approval of medical centre in former Oranmore bowling alley

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn appeal's been lodged against the approval of plann...

no_space
2 nights of road works on N59 Oughterard

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo nights of road resurfacing works are taking place...

no_space
New VR headsets easing children's fears at UHG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew state of the art virtual reality headsets are hav...

no_space
200,000 euro for Galway’s Traveller Employment Programme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway project is set to receive over €200,000 wort...

no_space
Garda appeal as woman hospitalised after Loughrea home burglary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman was ...

no_space
HSE advancing plans for Primary Care Centre in Headford

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe HSE is advancing plans for a Primary Care Centre ...

no_space
Appeal over use of Gort apartments for asylum seekers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn appeal's been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála ov...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up