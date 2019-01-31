Help for local businesses trying to navigate Brexit!

As the Brexit debate continues to dominate the headlines, Irish businesses with an exposure to non-euro currency, should be seriously considering how they are managing their currency risk and look to minimise their exposure to sudden and large currency moves expected in the months ahead.

To that end, the team at Bank of Ireland Global Markets are helping customers throughout Connacht navigate and thrive during these times of heightened uncertainty.

The bank’s Regional Treasury Manager for Connacht Seamus Creaven spoke of the help that’s at hand.

“Due to unprecedented demand and to further support businesses getting Brexit ready, we have also increased our unsecured FX facility to €50 million,” he said.

