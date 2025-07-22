Hedge cutting will make roads safer for motorists and pedestrians alike

The hedge cutters were finally out in force across areas of the county over the weekend – bringing relief to motorists, pedestrians and other road users alike after heavy growth had increased fears for public safety.

A day after these safety fears were aired at a meeting of Ballinasloe Municipal Council, the cutters were out in force in the Williamstown and Glenamaddy areas.

It was also a source of satisfaction for Cllr Declan Geraghty (Ind) who has been raising this issue for several months at the Ballinasloe area as he stated that some junctions were ‘a living danger’ because of the overgrowth at this time of year.

And he was present when the hedge cutter rolled into Williamstown on the day after the meeting of the local area council.

However, not all problems will be solved that quickly because it has been acknowledged that Galway County Council simply do not have the adequate financial resources to maintain every overgrown roadside verge in rural areas.

Nonetheless the local authority has given a commitment to try and maintain the most frequently used stretches and particularly when it comes to ‘blind junctions’.

Cllr Geraghty said that motorists had been taking their lives in their hands by exiting from side roads onto main roads because of the growth of the verges where sightlines are restricted.

The blame has been put on the doorsteps of both Galway County Council and the National Roads Authority for not cutting back hedges and verges to allow for clear sightlines to be maintained.

But senior officials of Ballinasloe Municipal Council have continually stressed that they are operating with the resources that were made available to them – and this work can only be carried out outside of the nesting season.

Senior Executive Engineer Derek Troy told councillors that there was huge growth at the moment given the mild and balmy conditions and it was difficult to cut the sides of every road in the county.

Mr Troy said that it was hugely expensive to cut the sides of roads, but he assured local councillors that priority would be given to the most trafficked roads in the area.

Cllr Geraghty expressed his delight that the hedge cutters have now been dispatched but he wants an assurance from Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which is responsible for the national roads network, that funding for this will be provided on an ongoing basis.

Pictured: Cllr Declan Geraghty in Williamstown where the Council hedge cutter has moved in.