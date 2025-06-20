Hectic time for United as they face league ties against St Pat’s and Sligo Rovers

THOUGH Shamrock Rovers might be well clear at the top, just eight points separate the next six teams in a competitive Premier Division as Bohemians lie in second position and Galway United seventh.

It is a league in which anybody is capable of beating anyone else and tomorrow night (Friday) night at Eamonn Deacy Park, John Caulfield’s charges welcome St Patrick’s Athletic to the Dyke Road venue and they follow this up on Monday with an away contest against Sligo Rovers.

Last season following the appointment of Stephen Kenny as manager, St Patrick’s Athletic went on an impressive run that saw them qualify for Europe and ambitions were high this season for a title challenge.

They started off the current campaign in solid fashion and suffered just two losses in the opening quarter of the season and were second in the table. One of those defeats came in Galway where before a crowd of 4231, a Patrick Hickey brace saw United emerge 2-1 winners.

Of course, there was a reversal when the sides met in Richmond Park early in May as the Dublin side emerged 2-0 winners. However, while St Pat’s enjoyed a two goal interval advantage, United dominated the second half and deserved some reward from the game.

Kenny’s squad have not exactly set the world alight with their recent form and, indeed, have lost five of their last ten games. They have picked up just one point from their last two outings, losing their unbeaten home record when going down by 1-0 against Shelbourne on Monday night, following a scoreless draw against Drogheda at the weekend.

Now if Galway United had a slippy patch in which they lost four games in succession, they have recovered well and are unbeaten in three, following a win over Cork City and impressive away draws against Shamrock Rovers and Derry City.

Manager John Caulfield describes his side “as a real honest team” but who were not in a good place in the midst of the losing run. “We lost a lot of players through injury at the time, but you have to work through those difficult situations. It hits your confidence, but you work hard and you hope you get your game back together.”

United certainly appear to have done so. They are the only team to have taken points off Shamrock Rovers in the last eight games and also took a point from the Brandywell for the second time this season on Friday night. On the injury front, Jimmy Keohane is the only casualty and he is expected to make a return to action at the end of July.

With the transfer window open, manager Caulfield is busy looking for some fresh faces and last week announced the signing of Malcolm Shaw. The Canadian born striker has represented Trinidad and Tabago at senior international level on eight occasions and most recently played with Cavalry FC who are based in Calgary.

Earlier in his career he also played in Sweden. The new striker will be looking to add to the attacking strength in the club already and where Moses Dyer, Patrick Hickey, Stephen Walsh and Cillian Tollett have shared responsibility so far. The club are in talks with other prospective signings, but to date there is no concrete news on that score.

On Monday night, Galway United head to the Showgrounds for the second time this season. On the previous occasion, goals in each half from Cian Byrne allowed them emerge 2-1 winners, but matters were not as productive in the home meeting of the sides as a Reece Hutchinson second half finish gave the visitors a 1-0 victory.

Sligo have spent the majority of the campaign at the foot of the table, but moved off it on Saturday last when a first half goal by former United striker Wilson Waweru gave them a 1-0 success over Waterford and, in the process, they relegated Cork City to the basement position.

Having attracted their biggest crowd of the season for the previous game against St Patrick’s Athletic, Galway United will be hoping for another bumper attendance at the Dyke Road venue as they bid to continue their upward trajectory on the Premier League table.

Pictured: Galway United’s Ed McCarthy tussling for possession with Simon Power of Sligo Rovers at Eamonn Deacy Park last September. Another western derby goes ahead at the Showgrounds on Monday.