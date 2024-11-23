  • Services

Services

Heavy flooding reported and thousands of homes without power following Storm Bert

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Heavy flooding reported and thousands of homes without power following Storm Bert
Share story:

Heavy flooding and power outages have been reported following Storm Bert which passed over the county last night.

The status red warning issued by Met Eireann ended at 10am with the following status yellow warning concluding at midday.

Roads are closed and deemed impassable due to flooding, debris and landslides.

There is also still a high risk of river levels rising and a strong possibility of further disruption during the afternoon and into the evening.

Galway County Council has confirmed this morning that there is extensive surface water flooding in the Clifden area and along the N59.

It is understood that seven houses in the area are also flooded.

There are further reports this afternoon of roads closed in the north of the county in Belclare, Kilconly and outside Athenry.

Thousands of homes throughout the west of the county are also without power.

ESB Networks report that there were at least 30 power outages throughout Connemara affecting more than three and a half thousand homes, farms, and businesses.

They also warned that further outages can be expected throughout the weekend.

Another Status Yellow wind warning for Galway, Clare, Kerry, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo has been issued for tomorrow.

It will be in place from 8am to 7pm with strong gale force and very gusty south to south west winds throughout the day, strongest in coastal parts.



More like this:
no_space
Taoiseach directs all ministers to ensure all supports are in place in the aftermath of Storm Bert

An Taoiseach Simon Harris has directed his ministers to ensure all supports are in place in the a...

no_space
Mr Tayto holding book signing this afternoon on Shop Street

If it seems busier than usual outside Eason's in Shop Street this afternoon, that could be becaus...

no_space
Galway West Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoige vows to reform ‘outdated and punitive’ social welfare means testing

Galway West Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoige has vowed to reform the ‘outdated and punitive’ ...

no_space
Roscommon/Galway Independent candidate Eugene Murphy says balaclava-use should add 2 years to sentence

Those caught committing crimes while wearing balaclavas should have an additional two years added...

no_space
Annual Rosie McGauley Tractor Run goes ahead tomorrow

The annual Rosie McGauley Annual Tractor run goes ahead tomorrow. Registration will be at the Oug...

no_space
Galway’s six on the shortlist for volunteer award

A record six individuals and groups from Galway City and County have been shortlisted for the 17t...

no_space
State-of-the-art fire station marks new chapter in safety across large swathe of county

The state-of-the-art €2.8m new fire station has been official opened by Galway County Council and...

no_space
ATU’s Massive Open Online Courses aims to address skills demand or gap in sectors

Over 1,500 learners have signed up to a MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) on freecourses.atu.ie s...

no_space
Design contract signed for Active Travel Scheme in Tuam

The contract for the design of the Active Travel Scheme on the R332 in Tuam has been signed. The ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up