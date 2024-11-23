Heavy flooding reported and thousands of homes without power following Storm Bert

Heavy flooding and power outages have been reported following Storm Bert which passed over the county last night.

The status red warning issued by Met Eireann ended at 10am with the following status yellow warning concluding at midday.

Roads are closed and deemed impassable due to flooding, debris and landslides.

There is also still a high risk of river levels rising and a strong possibility of further disruption during the afternoon and into the evening.

Galway County Council has confirmed this morning that there is extensive surface water flooding in the Clifden area and along the N59.

It is understood that seven houses in the area are also flooded.

There are further reports this afternoon of roads closed in the north of the county in Belclare, Kilconly and outside Athenry.

Thousands of homes throughout the west of the county are also without power.

ESB Networks report that there were at least 30 power outages throughout Connemara affecting more than three and a half thousand homes, farms, and businesses.

They also warned that further outages can be expected throughout the weekend.

Another Status Yellow wind warning for Galway, Clare, Kerry, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo has been issued for tomorrow.

It will be in place from 8am to 7pm with strong gale force and very gusty south to south west winds throughout the day, strongest in coastal parts.





