Heartwarming Grandparents’ Day celebration at Craughwell National School

There were proud grandparents aplenty back in primary school for just one day, as Craughwell National School hosted a heart-warming inter-generational day as a highlight of Catholic Schools Week.

The school was marking Grandparents’ Day, bringing together generations in a day full of love, laughter, and meaningful moments.

The event began with a warm welcome from the school’s principal, Claire Urquhart, who expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the grandparents in attendance.

She acknowledged the important role that grandparents play as models of wisdom, love and prayer in the family unit.

Local PP, Fr Barry Horan, led a beautiful blessing ceremony for the assembled grandparents. He offered thanks for all the generations that were present and asked for continued blessings upon grandparents as they guide younger generations with love and faith.

Chairperson to the Board of Management, Patrick Kelly, further acknowledged the important role that grandparents contribute to the lives of their grandchildren in helping to instil values, traditions and sense of family history.

But the highlight of the day was the touching performances by the students gathered. The children, full of enthusiasm, took the stage to perform a series of traditional Irish songs and heartfelt poems dedicated to their grandparents.

A group of junior infant pupils sang ‘This Little Light of Mine’ with great pride, their voices filling the hall with joy.

A ballad group composed of sixth class pupils performed ‘The Galway Shawl’ and others recited a moving poem about the love and wisdom that grandparents bring into their lives, expressing their appreciation for their grandparents in a special way.

After the performances, grandparents were ushered to classrooms where they recounted their own memories of school days and life in the past.

Visits to individual classrooms also provided an opportunity for students to present their loved ones with drawings, paintings, letters and poems as heartfelt gifts.

Grandparents’ Day at Craughwell National School was a wonderful success, celebrating the love and bond between generations.

This celebration did not only honour grandparents but also strengthened the sense of community in the school, reinforcing the tradition of honouring the elderly and acknowledging the family’s role in nurturing faith across generations.

Pictured: Grandparents and grandchildren gather in Craughwell National School to celebrate Grandparents’ Day.