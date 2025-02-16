Heartwarming Grandparents’ Day celebration at Craughwell National School

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
There were proud grandparents aplenty back in primary school for just one day, as Craughwell National School hosted a heart-warming inter-generational day as a highlight of Catholic Schools Week.
The school was marking Grandparents’ Day, bringing together generations in a day full of love, laughter, and meaningful moments.
The event began with a warm welcome from the school’s principal, Claire Urquhart, who expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the grandparents in attendance.
She acknowledged the important role that grandparents play as models of wisdom, love and prayer in the family unit.
Local PP, Fr Barry Horan, led a beautiful blessing ceremony for the assembled grandparents. He offered thanks for all the generations that were present and asked for continued blessings upon grandparents as they guide younger generations with love and faith.
Chairperson to the Board of Management, Patrick Kelly, further acknowledged the important role that grandparents contribute to the lives of their grandchildren in helping to instil values, traditions and sense of family history.
But the highlight of the day was the touching performances by the students gathered. The children, full of enthusiasm, took the stage to perform a series of traditional Irish songs and heartfelt poems dedicated to their grandparents.
A group of junior infant pupils sang ‘This Little Light of Mine’ with great pride, their voices filling the hall with joy.
A ballad group composed of sixth class pupils performed ‘The Galway Shawl’ and others recited a moving poem about the love and wisdom that grandparents bring into their lives, expressing their appreciation for their grandparents in a special way.
After the performances, grandparents were ushered to classrooms where they recounted their own memories of school days and life in the past.
Visits to individual classrooms also provided an opportunity for students to present their loved ones with drawings, paintings, letters and poems as heartfelt gifts.
Grandparents’ Day at Craughwell National School was a wonderful success, celebrating the love and bond between generations.
This celebration did not only honour grandparents but also strengthened the sense of community in the school, reinforcing the tradition of honouring the elderly and acknowledging the family’s role in nurturing faith across generations.
Pictured: Grandparents and grandchildren gather in Craughwell National School to celebrate Grandparents’ Day.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Social housing on a rental basis is not part of the plan as Údarás na Gaeltachta continue efforts to provide housing for Gaeltacht Irish Speakers.
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMÚdarás na Gaeltachta is continuing efforts to find me...
Michael Fitzmaurice says Storm Eowyn turned "Eamon Ryan's dream into a nightmare"
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe impact and devastation of Storm Eowyn turned "Eam...
Widow of rugby legend Anthony Foley to address Galway Novena on grief
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOlive Foley, widow of rugby legend Anthony Foley is t...
Roadshow rolls into Galway to show how to upgrade energy efficiency
Local communities and construction professionals across Galway are being offered free training an...
Culture vultures flock to events across the west
Culture vultures in the west are almost twice as likely to have attended a dedicated arts festiva...
Local TD questions Taoiseach on "silence" from ESB on storm compensation
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD has questioned the Taoiseach on the "silen...
Novena crowds will flock again to Galway Cathedral
Final preparations are in place for Galway Cathedral’s 41st Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual Help,...
Marine Institute figures reveal impact of Storm Éowyn as it arrived off the west coast
The reality of the impact of Storm Éowyn on the west coast is graphically illustrated in statisti...
Witnesses sought to traffic incident at Clybaun Pedestrian Crossing
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a traffic inciden...