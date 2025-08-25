Heart and stroke charity Croí records progress and transformative health initiatives

The pioneering heart and stroke charity based in Galway has recorded a year of exceptional impact, transformation, and community reach in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Croí’s Annual Report reveals that, in 2024, it provided 4,724 free health checks at over 105 events, including 1,442 checks via the new Mobile Health Units.

It also supported 1,426 engagements through the Croí Connects nurse helpline and online chat service – and delivered a 30% increase in 1:1 stroke recovery sessions and introduced a number of innovative new stroke recovery support programmes.

Over the year, Croí increased the number and range of exercise classes, providing 562 hours of class activity across the year, with a weekly attendance of close to 300 people.

And the charity enabled 110 family stays, free of charge, at the Croí Courtyard Apartments for loved ones of cardiac and stroke patients.

Croí also engaged thousands of people through awareness campaigns, educational programmes, and community partnerships, in person, and online with over 304,000 page views on the Croí website.

Critically, Croí launched its first multiannual strategy to 2027 and delivered major new initiatives, underpinned by a transformative legacy gift from the Joe & Helen O’Toole Charitable Trust – thanks to the generosity of the Tuam couple who were to the forefront of the retail community in the town.

This investment funded the construction of a state-of-the-art Community Stroke Hub in Galway and the creation of a Mobile Health Fleet, dramatically increasing access to life-saving prevention, screening, and recovery services—particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Croí also strengthened its patient advocacy work, launching the Manifesto for Change to call for a national cardiovascular health strategy, as well as developing the Heart & Stroke Voice Ireland network to amplify and foreground the patient voice.

The charity also participated in two major EU-level projects—JACARDI and Heartsafe North West Europe—aimed at prevention, rehabilitation, and improving survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest.

Chief Executive Mark O’Donnell praised the dedication of Croí’s staff, volunteers, and supporters.

“2024 was a landmark year in our mission to prevent heart disease and stroke, save lives, and support recovery, and represented a step-change in the scale and range of the critical services we provide in communities across the country, with a particular focus on the west,” he said.

At the launch of the annual report, Croí chairman Mark Gantly commended the CEO ‘and the entire Croi team for an outstanding performance in 2024’.

“Their work on behalf of the community was supported by that community – through philanthropy, fundraising and volunteering. It is that support which sustains us financially and confirms to us that we are making a real difference,” he said.

“Our particular thanks to the Joe & Helen O’Toole Charitable Trust. 2024 was the year when their generous award had its first impact – an impact that has been game changing for the organisation and, into the future, will enable our ambition to transform lives across our region,” he added.

Pictured at the launch of the 2024 Croí Heart & Stroke Charity Annual Report are Dr. Lisa Hynes, Head of Health Programmes and Health Psychologist; Mark O’Donnell, Chief Executive; Beatrice Gomez Maestre, Community Stroke Support Specialist; Mark Gantly, Chairman of the Board and Christine Flanagan, Director of Fundraising, Croí Heart & Stroke Charity.