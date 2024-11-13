Healthcare workers to protest outside UHG today over HSE's Pay and Numbers Strategy

Healthcare workers will hold a protest outside University Hospital Galway at 1pm this afternoon calling for an end to the HSE’s Pay and Numbers Strategy.

Representatives of the INMO, Siptu and Forsa say despite record levels of investment in the health service, their members are not seeing any benefits.

Workers are being balloted on whether to step up their industrial action with the results expected just days before the election.

Forsa repesentative Michael Kerrigan says the level of care is suffering because of the HSE’s policy.