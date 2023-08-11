Healthcare, farming, fishing, rural transport and the arts raised with Taoiseach at Headford meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Healthcare, farming, fishing, rural transport and the arts were among the issues raised with Taoiseach at last night’s public meeting in Headford

The questions had to be submitted in writing in advance and were then read out by the questioner during the meeting for Leo Varadkar to address.

Leo Varadkar finished his visit of South Galway and Mayo with the meeting in Anglers rest in the town last night

Several questions focused on the lack of GPs in the Headford area.

One woman asked the Taoiseach to consider investing in a state of the art healthcare facility in Headford

The Taoiseach responded by stating that while there’s a higher number of GPs than ever before in Ireland, more are needed with the rising and ageing population

He pointed out that measures have been introduced to increase training spaces for doctors and nurses, with an emphasis on rural Ireland

Our reporter Leah Hogarty spoke to some of those in attendance, to ask what they’d like to see addressed for their area