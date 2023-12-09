Health workers’ action ‘hurting the public’

Published:
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Industrial action by workers in the public health system was impacting negatively on the public, a Galway city councillor has said.
Members of trade union Forsa forced the cancellation of the HSE West Regional Health Forum last week, due to their ongoing industrial dispute over the moratorium on recruitment.
They held lunchtime protests outside hospitals across the country on Wednesday, including at University Hospital Galway, as part of their work-to-rule action.
The disruption of the HSE Forum meeting meant that no responses were supplied to written questions asked by city and county councillors – a move that was impacting the public, according to Councillor John Connolly (FF).
“This is the second time that Fórsa have used this method of industrial action. It occurred earlier this year when officials in local authorities refused to answer correspondence from public representatives because of a dispute they had with the Department of Local Government,” said Cllr Connolly.
“It may be that their previous campaign had its desired impact and they are using it again. For me though, the victim of the methodology is not solely the public representative but also the public on whose behalf we are seeking information. For example, I had specific questions for the most recent forum on disability services for children, Emergency Department access for the elderly and the provision of additional mental health services for the city and its environs,” added Cllr Connolly.
A spokesperson for Fórsa said the protests relate to the “HSE’s unilateral imposition of a moratorium on recruitment”.
“Industrial action commenced on October 6 in the form of work to rule and will continue this week with a series of lunchtime protests outside hospitals across the country,” it said.
Marian Cavanagh in the Regional Health Forum Office told Cllr Connolly that they were “restricted” due to the industrial action, in which Fórsa has “instructed members not to engage with all political forums of processes”.
