This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Health, transport and education are top priorities for Galway County Council’s newest member

Ardrahan farmer Laurie Harney has cited agriculture, health and education as his top priorities as he took his seat on Galway County Council today.

Councillor Harney was co-opted onto the Gort/Kinvara seat, left vacant by Fine Gael’s PJ Murphy since his election to the Seanad in February.

Councillor Harney told FYI Galway reporter Chloe Nolan while he’s not from Galway originally he found it easy to move here a couple of decades ago

 

