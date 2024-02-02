  • Services

Health services in West preparing for busy bank holiday weekend

Health services in West preparing for busy bank holiday weekend
Health services in West preparing for busy bank holiday weekend

Health services in the West are reminding patients of their healthcare options ahead of what’s expected to be a busy bank holiday weekend.

Saolta, Community Healthcare West and the HSE have issued a joint statement, to warn patients to expect delays into next week


People are being asked to go to their GP or pharmacy for non-emergencies, while Westdoc will be open for urgent GP appointments all weekend.

Neil Hyland, Specialist Registrar in Public Health Medicine, based at Merlin Park, has this advice for patients

 

