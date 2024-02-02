Health services in West preparing for busy bank holiday weekend

Health services in the West are reminding patients of their healthcare options ahead of what’s expected to be a busy bank holiday weekend.

Saolta, Community Healthcare West and the HSE have issued a joint statement, to warn patients to expect delays into next week





People are being asked to go to their GP or pharmacy for non-emergencies, while Westdoc will be open for urgent GP appointments all weekend.

Neil Hyland, Specialist Registrar in Public Health Medicine, based at Merlin Park, has this advice for patients

