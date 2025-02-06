  • Services

Services

Health Minister visits Ballinasloe to meet families included in Portiuncula Hospital birth reviews

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Health Minister visits Ballinasloe to meet families included in Portiuncula Hospital birth reviews
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill today visited Ballinasloe to meet some of the families included in Portiuncula Hospital birth review cases

An external review is being taken into the birth of nine babies at the hospital over concerns about their delivery

The review is focused on HIE, which is a reduction in oxygen or blood around the time of a baby’s birth

In a statement issued following the visit Minister Carroll MacNeill thanked families for meeting her, saying it was a day for listening

She said these are not ‘events’, or ‘incidents’, these are women with babies who died, and women and babies who had unexpected and severe outcomes

The Minister also visited the hospital and spent time speaking with some of the staff in the maternity unit

She met with the hospital’s Executive Management and the external management team who are currently overseeing maternity services to assess their early feedback

The Minister plans to meet with this team again in another two weeks

More like this:
no_space
Missing Galway city teenager found safe and well

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM16 year old Jodie Sweeney who had been reported missi...

no_space
High court action against Connemara based GP over death of Leenane man settled

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFive High Court actions over the death of a 42-year-o...

no_space
Mayor of Galway says Salthill is "jewel in Galway's crown" and public engagement on new plan is vital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPublic consultation is now open on an ambitious frame...

no_space
Public consultation begins on Salthill Village and Seafront Plan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe public consultation on the Salthill Village and S...

no_space
Paid parking to be introduced at Merlin Park Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPaid parking is to be introduced at Merlin Park Hospi...

no_space
Galway study shows frailty more significant than age in predicting weaning success from mechanical ventilation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFrailty is more significant than age in predicting we...

no_space
Public consultation extended on improved bus service from Galway to Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public consultation on the improvement of the 350 b...

no_space
Record high of 121 people on trolleys at Galway's public Emergency Departments

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEmergency Departments at Galway's public hospitals ar...

no_space
Uisce Éireann begins mains replacement works in Ballinasloe town

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWork is underway on replacing 200 metres of aging cas...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up