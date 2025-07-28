  • Services

Health Minister urged to make statement and outline roadmap on maternity services future at Portiuncula

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Minister for Heath Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is being urged to make a statement on future of maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital.

It follows the completion of 5 reviews into maternity care earlier this month, which raised a number of issues, and called for the transfer of high risk pregnancies.

Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane has written to the Minister, asking her to instruct the HSE to prepare a roadmap to restore full maternity services at the Ballinasloe hospital.

Sinn Féin Deputy Kerrane says communication needs to be more forthcoming:

