Health Minister urged to make statement and outline roadmap on maternity services future at Portiuncula

Minister for Heath Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is being urged to make a statement on future of maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital.

It follows the completion of 5 reviews into maternity care earlier this month, which raised a number of issues, and called for the transfer of high risk pregnancies.

Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane has written to the Minister, asking her to instruct the HSE to prepare a roadmap to restore full maternity services at the Ballinasloe hospital.

Sinn Féin Deputy Kerrane says communication needs to be more forthcoming: