Health Minister urged to address delay in urology tests in west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister must tackle delays in urology testing in the West.

That’s according to Galway West Fianna Fáil T.D Éamon Ó Cuív who says 88 people having been waiting more than 6 months for the test in the Saolta Hospitals Group, while hundreds more have been waiting up to 6 months.

