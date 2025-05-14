  • Services

Health Minister to visit city for series of engagements

Published:

Health Minister to visit city for series of engagements
The Health Minister will be in the city tomorrow for a series of engagements.

Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill’s top priority will be a visit to the Lambe Institute at UHG.

There, a philantrophic investment of €4m by National Breast Cancer Research Ireland will be announced, to support future research by University of Galway.

Meanwhile, Minister Carroll McNeill will also receive updates on progress on a wide range of major health projects in Galway.

They include the ongoing construction of a new surgical hub at Merlin Park, as well as plans for a new elective hospital on the campus.

