Health Minister says 'no alternative' to Portiuncula maternity services decision

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill says there was no alternative but to move high risk pregnancies away from Portiuncula Hospital.

A meeting yesterday heard the HSE will not be reversing its decision in July, which was recommended on the back of reviews into care being provided there.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Minister MacNeill has doubled down on the decision

John Morley also asked the Health Minister if she thought maternity services could be returned in the next year

Meanwhile, the Portiuncula Maternity Alliance says it’s ‘extremely disappointed’ the HSE won’t reverse the decision.

The group organised a protest in the town last weekend, which saw thousands of people turn out to support its calls.

Independent Councillor Evelyn Parsons feels there’s a lot of information being held back