Health Minister says new Radiation Oncology Centre at UHG will provide enormous benefits for patients
The Health Minister says the opening of a new radiation oncology centre at Galway University Hospital is “very good news” for people in the region.
It has been delivered at a cost of just under 71 million euro as part of the National Cancer Strategy.
The three story centre will provide greater capacity for radiation therapy treatment and the ability to provide new sophisticated radiation therapy treatments.
Minister Stephen Donnelly says the state of the art facility will provide enormous benefits for patients
Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Joe Martin, spoke to David Nevin.
