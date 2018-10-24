Health Minister rules out threat to Portiuncula Hospital maternity services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are no plans to downgrade maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

That’s according to Galway East Minister of State, Ciaran Cannon who has raised the issue with Health Minister Simon Harris.

There has been concern about the future of the maternity unit at the hospital in Ballinasloe with the establishment of a maternity network within the Saolta Hospitals Group.

Minister Cannon says maternity networks are about supporting smaller units to deliver services in a more standardised manner.

More at 10