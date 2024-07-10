Health Minister highlights 40% reduction in patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has seen a 40 percent reduction in patients on trolleys for the first five months of the year.
The Minister for Health is highlighting significant improvement in Emergency Department overcrowding across HSE West and North West hospitals.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
However, not all hospitals in the region are experiencing the improvement, with no mention of University Hospital Galway in the statement.
West and North West hospital Emergency Departments recorded 26%, or 3,363, fewer patients waiting on trolleys for the first five months of the year.
That’s according to information measured daily by the HSE and presented to Cabinet by Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.
This includes a 45% reduction in Mayo University Hospital, a 40% reduction in Portiuncula University Hospital and a 25% reduction in Sligo University Hospital.
Nationally, there were 7,800 fewer patients waiting for hospital beds – even though 62,000 more patients presented to emergency departments compared to 2023.
It also shows that the number of patients aged 75 years and over, waiting long period in Emergency Departments, is down by 20%.
The post Health Minister highlights 40% reduction in patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Garda appeal over woman missing from city since yesterday
Gardaí are seeking the publics help in finding a woman missing from the city. Fiona Lennon, who&#...
Councillor hits out as temporary flood measures deemed unnecessary in Clarinbridge
A completed survey on potential flood defenses in Clarinbridge in the aftermath of Storm Debi isn...
Local councillor writes to Cabinet Ministers demanding action to help landowners remove roadside Ash Dieback trees
A Gort/Kinvara councillor has written to a number of Cabinet Ministers demanding action to help l...
Train catering services to return on Galway-Dublin line by end of year
Irish Rail has confirmed to Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell that train catering services will retu...
Unemployment levels on the rise in Galway
Unemployment levels are on the rise in Galway, bucking the trend so far in 2024. Levels had been ...
Report hails the value of city’s unique out-of-hours mental health café
A Galway mental health café has been hailed as an international example of excellence. The Gal...
City club brings flotilla of Galway Hookers to prestigious Breton festival
A flotilla of Galway Hookers is about to set sail from the city, bound for France, to take part i...
Unauthorised use of quarry site continuing, says Council
The unauthorised use of a site in Menlo is continuing despite repeated enforcement action by Galw...
Former Mayor concerned over lack of “Plan B” if Galway Ring Road rejected
Former Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare is concerned that there isn’t a concrete “Plan B&#...