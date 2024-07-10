  • Services

Health Minister highlights 40% reduction in patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital

Published:

Health Minister highlights 40% reduction in patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital
Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has seen a 40 percent reduction in patients on trolleys for the first five months of the year.

The Minister for Health is highlighting significant improvement in Emergency Department overcrowding across HSE West and North West hospitals.


However, not all hospitals in the region are experiencing the improvement, with no mention of University Hospital Galway in the statement.

West and North West hospital Emergency Departments recorded 26%, or 3,363, fewer patients waiting on trolleys for the first five months of the year.

That’s according to information measured daily by the HSE and presented to Cabinet by Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

This includes a 45% reduction in Mayo University Hospital, a 40% reduction in Portiuncula University Hospital and a 25% reduction in Sligo University Hospital.

Nationally, there were 7,800 fewer patients waiting for hospital beds – even though 62,000 more patients presented to emergency departments compared to 2023.

It also shows that the number of patients aged 75 years and over, waiting long period in Emergency Departments, is down by 20%.

