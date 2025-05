This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill will be in Galway city next week for a major investment in breast cancer research.

It involves a four million euro philanthropic investment by the National Breast Cancer Research Ireland.

The aim of the funding is to advance breast cancer research and patient outcomes.

The Health Minister will be at the event at the Lambe Institute at UHG next Thursday May 15th at 11AM.