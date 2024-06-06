Health information fair in Galway on Monday to celebrate Men’s Health Week
A health information fair is being held in Galway this Monday to celebrate Men’s Health Week.
Men are being invited along to the free event in St Patrick’s Band Hall from 11AM, with free haircuts being offered on the day.
Visitors can also avail of confidential health checks and supports, including blood pressure checks and heart and stroke advice.
Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Paul Gillen from the HSE Health and Wellbeing Team outlines the aim of the event:
