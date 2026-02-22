Health Forum revamp prompt oversight fears for Portiuncula

-
-
Author: Avril Horan
OVERSIGHT and scrutiny of Portiuncula University Hospital must be protected given changes to the structure of Regional Health Forums.
That’s according to Independent Cllr Dr Evelyn Parsons who has raised concerns that the hospital will now sit in two different health forums.
She warned and that this could lead to fragmented oversight of issues affecting PUH and its patients.
Under the revised model, the existing Regional Health Forum West will be divided into two separate forums, with the new structure taking effect at the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, February 24.
As part of the reconfiguration, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal will form the Regional Health Forum West and North-West.
Meanwhile, Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary will be part of the Regional Health Forum Mid-West.
“Portiuncula has always served a wide rural hinterland and patient flows do not follow administrative boundaries,” said Cllr Parsons.
“When parts of a hospital’s catchment are represented in different forums, there is a risk that scrutiny becomes more fragmented and that fewer voices are consistently raising issues affecting the service.”
Representation from Galway County Council on the West and North-West forum will increase from five members to six.
Cllr Parsons called for a coordinated response at local, regional and national level, to ensure Portiuncula services are prioritised.
She said the new arrangements place greater responsibility on Oireachtas members to ensure continued oversight of patient and staff needs at the hospital.
“Hospitals do not serve administrative regions – they serve people,” she said.
“The lived reality for rural families, including distance, access and continuity of care, must remain central to decision-making.”
Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.
Pictured: Portiuncula University Hospital
