Health forum members warned against being overly critical of the movement of high risk pregnancies from Portiuncula to UHG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Councillor Donagh Killilea has warned his fellow health forum members of being overly critical of the movement of high risk pregnancies from Portiuncula to University Hospital Galway

At this week’s meeting of the West Regional Health Forum, the Fianna Fáil Tuam area councillor called on the members to “stand behind the executive” and is confident that services in Portiuncula will not be downgraded

Speaking to FYI Galway, Councillor Killilea believes that the health of pregnant mothers should be the main priority