Health Care Assistants in Galway hospitals don new uniforms today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Health Care Assistants in Galway hospitals are now donning new uniforms.

The Caribbean blue coloured uniforms are being rolled out across the country, with Galway at the forefront with its launch today.

Health Care Assistants have long been calling to have a clearly identifiable uniform to distinguish them from other grades.

After today’s launch, SIPTU will be bringing the carribbean party-style launch to Merlin Park tomorrow and Portiuncula Hospital on Wednesday.

These health care assistants at UHG have been speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin