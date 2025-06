This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A health and information fair is set to take place in Tuam next month.

It’s organised by Amdalah Africa Foundation in association with Croí and GOCOM Radio.

It’ll be a one-stop-shop for all your health awareness needs – with information stalls, free screenings and assessments, as well as activities and games.

The fair will take place at Tuam Town Hall on Saturday July 12th, from midday until 4pm.