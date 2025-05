This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Do it annoy you if people shun headphones when listening to videos or music or make phone calls in public places such as on the bus or in a café?

In the UK the Liberal Democrats are calling for fines of up to £1,000 for headphone boycotters

FYI Galway reporter Chloe Nolan has been out and about in Galway city to get peoples’ views on this growing phenomenon