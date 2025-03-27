  • Services

Headford PhD student wins Women in Agricultural Studies Excellence Award

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A PhD student from Headford has won a Women in Agricultural Studies Excellence Award.

The award, sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, recognises women innovating and excelling in the agri-food sector.

Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon presented the award to Ruth Connolly at a special event today.

Ruth is a final year student in Animal Science at UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science.

Her research programme is focused on identifying feeding strategies and additives for the diets of weaned pigs which improve thrive, gut function and digestive health.

She was selected by the evaluation committee in recognition of her work ethic, engagement with her programme, and outstanding academic achievements.

