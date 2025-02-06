Headford outfit rely on penalties to overcome gallant Colemanstown

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
COLEMANSTOWN United certainly put it up to visitors Moyne Villa in the last 16 of the Connacht Junior Cup on Sunday, before the Premier Division challengers rescued matters with a late extra time equaliser and with goalkeeper Luke Jennings saving two penalties in the shoot-out, the Headford side eventually prevailed.
There was no joy for Maree-Oranmore, Ballinasloe Town or Dunmore Town as they all exited, but city sides Mervue United and Renmore have both made it to the last eight of the competition, along with Castlebar Celtic, Boyle Celtic, Westport United, Manulla and St John’s Athletic.
Connacht Junior Cup
With Colemanstown United languishing in the lower regions of the Championship table and Moyne Villa second in the top flight, this Connacht Junior Cup contest should have been a foregone conclusion, but otten that is not the way cup football works.
Matters finished at 2-2 following extra time, with Villa eventually prevailing by 3-2 on penalties. It was the visitors who took the lead through Aidan Coyle, but a late Kevin Barrett header sent the contest to extra time.
Then with the game in the closing minutes a cracking long range effort from Geordan Kenny put Colemanstown 2-1 up. However, they were unable to hold on as Thomas Newell came to the rescue of the visitors with a last minute equaliser.
On to penalties and Luke Jennings proved to be the Moyne Villa’s hero with two smart stops as Padraig Cunnungham, Josh Greaney and Aidan Coyle all found the range. In contrast, just Richie Lally and Sean Hardiman could find the net for Colemanstown, as the visitors eventually got past a gallant home side.
Back in June, Castlebar Celtic and Maree-Oranmore met in the Connacht Junior Cup final and the third round draw set up a repeat contest and, unfortunately, for the Galway League side the outcome was the same as the Mayo side prevailed by 3-2. Adam Lavelle and Colm Whelan found the net for the visitors.
Mervue United were always in command at home against Conn Rangers as they prevailed by 5-1 with Lewis Waweru (two), Dara McGrath, Aaron Neary (pen) and Adam Healy hitting the target in Fahy’s Field.
Renmore advanced 5-4 on penalties after their away contest against Castlerea Celtic finished level at 1-1 following extra time. Niall Martyn got the visitor’s goal, while goalkeeper Cian Costello saved two in the shoot-out.
Pictured: The Craughwell United team which lost out to Corrib Rangers in the clubs’ Championship clash in Westside. Back row, left to right: Darragh O’Connor, Ruairi McArdle, Ross Whelton, Finbarr McFadden, Kyle Heverin and Liam Mulveen. Front row: Eoin Shiel, Adon McFarlane, Joe Jackson, Alan Callanan and Kevin Molloy.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Revitalised Galway bounce back to stun Kilkenny hosts
Galway 2-19 Kilkenny 1-19 THE danger of making rash judgements based on early Spring form w...
Speaking rights dominate as Trump threatens world order
World of Politics with Hartry McGee Who thought this minor row over speaking rights in the Dái...
Community shows its true Meitheal in aftermath of Storm Éowyn
A restaurant in Craughwell cooked up a storm in the aftermath of Éowyn – feeding hordes of hungry...
Éowyn’s second week of hardship
MANY farm families across the western are going through a second week of hardship in the aftermat...
Car gang targets storm-hit homes
Gardaí are on the trail of a mobile gang who have targeted a spate of houses in the south and eas...
World of online dating inspires Norma’s show
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Nobody could ever accuse actress and all-round funny woman Norma Sh...
Connacht champions have no answer to star-studded Maghera outfit
St. Patrick’s, Maghera 4-13 Gort Community School 0-6 By DARREN KELLY IN BEAGH GORT Comm...
Delight and pride for Galway company in scooping event management ‘Oscar’
A Galway company has scooped an ‘Oscar’ at the Irish Event Impact Awards at a gala ceremony held ...
Dreamin’ dreams on a Faithfull night at Claregalway Carnival
Country Living with Francis Farragher It’s kind of strange at times how a little line you hear...