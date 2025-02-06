Headford outfit rely on penalties to overcome gallant Colemanstown

COLEMANSTOWN United certainly put it up to visitors Moyne Villa in the last 16 of the Connacht Junior Cup on Sunday, before the Premier Division challengers rescued matters with a late extra time equaliser and with goalkeeper Luke Jennings saving two penalties in the shoot-out, the Headford side eventually prevailed.

There was no joy for Maree-Oranmore, Ballinasloe Town or Dunmore Town as they all exited, but city sides Mervue United and Renmore have both made it to the last eight of the competition, along with Castlebar Celtic, Boyle Celtic, Westport United, Manulla and St John’s Athletic.

Connacht Junior Cup

With Colemanstown United languishing in the lower regions of the Championship table and Moyne Villa second in the top flight, this Connacht Junior Cup contest should have been a foregone conclusion, but otten that is not the way cup football works.

Matters finished at 2-2 following extra time, with Villa eventually prevailing by 3-2 on penalties. It was the visitors who took the lead through Aidan Coyle, but a late Kevin Barrett header sent the contest to extra time.

Then with the game in the closing minutes a cracking long range effort from Geordan Kenny put Colemanstown 2-1 up. However, they were unable to hold on as Thomas Newell came to the rescue of the visitors with a last minute equaliser.

On to penalties and Luke Jennings proved to be the Moyne Villa’s hero with two smart stops as Padraig Cunnungham, Josh Greaney and Aidan Coyle all found the range. In contrast, just Richie Lally and Sean Hardiman could find the net for Colemanstown, as the visitors eventually got past a gallant home side.

Back in June, Castlebar Celtic and Maree-Oranmore met in the Connacht Junior Cup final and the third round draw set up a repeat contest and, unfortunately, for the Galway League side the outcome was the same as the Mayo side prevailed by 3-2. Adam Lavelle and Colm Whelan found the net for the visitors.

Mervue United were always in command at home against Conn Rangers as they prevailed by 5-1 with Lewis Waweru (two), Dara McGrath, Aaron Neary (pen) and Adam Healy hitting the target in Fahy’s Field.

Renmore advanced 5-4 on penalties after their away contest against Castlerea Celtic finished level at 1-1 following extra time. Niall Martyn got the visitor’s goal, while goalkeeper Cian Costello saved two in the shoot-out.

