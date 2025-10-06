Headford-native student prepares to represent Ireland at Miss Universe Final next month

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Aadya Srivastava, from Headford, is preparing to represent Ireland at the Miss Universe Final in Thailand on November 24th.

The 18 year-old was crowned Miss Universe Ireland for 2025 over the weekend

Born in Headford, of Indian heritage, Aadya lives in Cross in Mayo, and is in her second year of Law, Politics and Ecomonics at University of Galway.

Aadya says she has long enjoyed such pageants and how the contestants used the platforms to highlight issues of importance and so she felt she could use this competition to promote human rights