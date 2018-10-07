Headford most expensive rental location in Co Galway

Tenants in private rented accommodation were paying more in Headford than anywhere else in County Galway (excluding Galway City), according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

In the period from March to June of this year, renters in the town were paying an average of €1,203 per month – that’s up around 3% from €1,169 in just twelve months

The latest statistics compiled by the CSO for the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) and Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) show that the average rent in the county stands at €971, up around 5% from €921 twelve months earlier.

That means that people in the county are now paying, on average, around €600 more per year to their landlords than they were a year earlier.

The next most expensive location in the county in which to rent was Barna at an average of €1,020, up from €1,007 a year ago.

An analysis of the CSO figures by the Connacht Tribune shows that the third most expensive location in which to rent in the county was Oranmore, at an average of €931 per month, up around 9% from €855 a year earlier.

The biggest year-on-year increase in rents was recorded in Claregalway, which saw a jump of 23% from an average of €742 per month to €913 per month.

The cheapest location in which to rent was Portumna at an average of €517 per month – up 13% from €456 a year previously.

The next cheapest locations were Ballinasloe at €583 per month (up 10.2% on a year earlier) and Clifden at €646 per month (up 15.4%).

While Headford was the second-most expensive location, it also recorded the only drop (8%) in rents.

Meanwhile, for Galway City, the average rent in the second quarter of 2018 stood at €1,078, up 5.4% from €1,023 a year earlier.

The most expensive location in which to rent in the city was Woodquay at an average of €1,217 – that’s up more than 12% from €1,084 a year earlier.

The cheapest city location was Ballybane at €801, down from €804 a year previously.