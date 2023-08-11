Headford locals share concerns with Taoiseach at well-attended public meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Headford got the chance to share their concerns with the Taoiseach at yesterday’s public meeting.

Leo Varadkar finished his visit of South Galway and Mayo with the meeting in Anglers rest in the town last night.

Questions were raised with the Taoiseach from a variety of sectors -from farming and fishing to housing and the arts.

Out reporter Leah Hogarty spoke to some of those in attendance, to ask what they’d like to see addressed for their area: