Headford ‘Lace Trail’ heritage experience takes international gold award
The ‘Headford Lace Trail’ heritage experience has taken an international gold award.
It’s a community initiative established to research and reimagine the lacemaking heritage of Headford, which dates back to the late 1700s.
The project has taken the top spot in the 2023 Sound Walk September Awards, which honour those who create audio, listening and sound walks around the world.
The Headford Lace Trail uses a web platform that allows people to use their phones to listen to audio as they’re guided along a walk through the town.
Ed Coulson, a Scottish audio producer who worked on the project, says he hopes more people will try the walk off the back of the award.
The Scotsman also talked about the unique qualities of audio walks as a method of storytelling.
Here is a clip of what you can expect from the award-winning audio walk.
