  • Services

Services

Headford Fine Gael councillor says area will "never forgot" how badly Government let them down in storm response

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Headford Fine Gael councillor says area will "never forgot" how badly Government let them down in storm response
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The people of Galway will “never forget” how badly Government let them down in their response to Storm Eowyn.

That’s according to Headford-based Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington, who says he’s absolutely “disgusted” by the lack of support in his own local area.

He says some people are without power now for 12 days, including people who are sick, disabled and elderly, that have effectively been left to fend for themselves.

Councillor Reddington told John Morley that Government should have called the army in after the storm.

More like this:
no_space
Gardaí investigating robbery at business on Seamus Quirke Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating a robbery at a business on S...

no_space
Garda appeal over teenage girl missing from city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí have issued a public appeal over a teenage gir...

no_space
Local TD says Storm Eowyn shows West has 'creaking infrastructure' that needs addressing

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Mairéad Farrell is claiming that the W...

no_space
15 million euro OPD at Merlin Park to open next week as appointments move from UHG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe new 15 million euro Outpatient Department will of...

no_space
More than half of all Ukrainians living in Galway are in employment

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than half of all Ukrainians who have arrived in ...

no_space
Home buyers rush for affordable homes

Home buyers are braced to make the most of their first chance to get their hands on what have bee...

no_space
Galway Clinic given the green light for expansion

By Gordon Deegan Larry Goodman’s Galway Clinic can now expand its operations to treat an addit...

no_space
Conamara duo will represent Ireland at the Pan Celtic International Song Contest

A singer from an acclaimed Conamara sean-nós family has again been selected to represent Ireland ...

no_space
Updated Community Response Hubs list for County Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAthenry/Oranmore Municipal District:   Name of Hub...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up