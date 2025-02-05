Headford Fine Gael councillor says area will "never forgot" how badly Government let them down in storm response

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The people of Galway will “never forget” how badly Government let them down in their response to Storm Eowyn.

That’s according to Headford-based Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington, who says he’s absolutely “disgusted” by the lack of support in his own local area.

He says some people are without power now for 12 days, including people who are sick, disabled and elderly, that have effectively been left to fend for themselves.

Councillor Reddington told John Morley that Government should have called the army in after the storm.