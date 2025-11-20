Troy Parrott did a ‘Hungary’ on Galway school a decade ago!

-
Author: Francis Farragher
HE broke Hungary hearts on Sunday last with a stunning hat-trick – just as he did over a decade ago to a team of first years from a South Galway school.
National hero Troy Parrott is a name now etched on the national psyche but it was already unforgettable for different reasons by the first year soccer team of Kinvara’s Seamount College, as they were on course to win an All-Ireland title against O’Connell School from Dublin in early May 2015.
With just ten minutes left in the match, two goals from Danny Travis and Joey Droney had the Kinvara college 2-0 up, and then-O’Connell School made a tactical switch that changed the whole course of the game as Seamount College coach, Lorna Creaven recalls.
“All through the game we saw that O’Connell School had an outstanding midfielder who had carried the team through the match but with time running out they moved him up to centre forward.
“Before we knew it, he had banged in two goals, bringing the final to extra-time and we were all set for penalties as the final seconds were being played out.
“Then, just as in Budapest on Sunday, with the referee about to blow the final whistle, one Troy Parrott broke our hearts when completing his hat-trick to win the cup for his side,” teacher Lorna Creaven remembers.
Caption: Hat-trick hero Troy Parrott celebrates Ireland’s win in Hungary. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile
