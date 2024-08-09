  • Services

Services

Harmony all the way as KaRoSal play Dunmore

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Harmony all the way as KaRoSal play Dunmore Harmony all the way as KaRoSal play Dunmore
Share story:

The three-part harmony vocal group, KaRoSal will play Dunmore Town Hall this Saturday, August 10, as part of the 50th Dunmore Annual Festival.

The show, which will start at 8pm will also feature the Frenchville Brass Ensemble.

Galway-based KaRoSal are Kara Donohoe, Róna O’Riordan, and Sarah Toomey, whose repertoire draws from the folk, gospel and Americana traditions. The trio perform a cappella and also with acoustic guitar accompaniment. Their live sets include covers of Crosby, Still & Nash’s Helplessly Hoping, as well as their own arrangements of Fleetwood Mac’s Gold Dust Woman and Ed Sheerin’s I See Fire.

The three members of KaRoSal originally met in the Galway Gospel Choir and at various singing sessions around the city. After they realised how well their voices worked together, they decided to join forces in 2018.

Last year they released their debut EP, Songs In 3-Part Harmony, which included renditions of numbers by Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Paul Simon, as well as an original track, Tears of Stone, written by Moycullen songwriter Seán McGrath. KaRoSal have played shows in the Galway Fringe Festival, Monroe’s Live and The Loft, and they have been featured on Irish community radio in Canada. They recently collaborated with Galway pop-rock band The Opacas on a new single, You Know Me, due for release shortly.

The Frenchville Brass Ensemble, who are also based in Galway, play performs music across a range of genres, from classical to swing. Admission to the chill-out show from these groups this Saturday night in Dunmore is €5. It’s a ‘ bring-your-own beer’  event. Proceeds from the night will go towards the Town Hall Restoration Fund.

Pictured: KaRoSal who will be joined by the Frenchville Brass Ensemble for their Dunmore show.

 

More like this:
no_space
Champs St Thomas’ start quest for historic senior hurling seven-in-a-row

ELEVEN weeks after Galway’s All-Ireland ambitions ended in disappointing fashion following defeat...

no_space
Clifden music programme hits the right note

This year's Clifden Arts Festival, which runs from September 18-29 will feature performances by r...

no_space
Storytelling event based on Grapes and Grain

Grapes and Grain is the theme of the next storytelling ad improv night from Galway’s Moth and But...

no_space
€10m museum overhaul to include historic house

The long-awaited refurbishment of Comerford House has been included in plans for a €10m overhaul ...

no_space
Only Galway’s best will do if they hope to topple Cork

By Eanna O’Reilly THE Galway senior camogie team are set to mount a challenge for their fifth ...

no_space
Ex-Galway star Hayes hopeful of shock win in decider

By Eanna O’Reilly GALWAY camogie legend Anne Marie Hayes is well placed to assess the county’s...

no_space
Galway City features in two tracks on Steve Earle’s newest album

Two tracks on Americana legend Steve Earle’s new live album are about Galway, one of them named a...

no_space
ATU student sports centre back on track

By Brendan Carroll A student sports centre planned for ATU Galway is being resurrected – more ...

no_space
Mellows the team to beat

By DARREN KELLY FOLLOWING  the uncertainty preceding its introduction, the Senior B hurling ch...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up