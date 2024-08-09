Harmony all the way as KaRoSal play Dunmore

The three-part harmony vocal group, KaRoSal will play Dunmore Town Hall this Saturday, August 10, as part of the 50th Dunmore Annual Festival.

The show, which will start at 8pm will also feature the Frenchville Brass Ensemble.

Galway-based KaRoSal are Kara Donohoe, Róna O’Riordan, and Sarah Toomey, whose repertoire draws from the folk, gospel and Americana traditions. The trio perform a cappella and also with acoustic guitar accompaniment. Their live sets include covers of Crosby, Still & Nash’s Helplessly Hoping, as well as their own arrangements of Fleetwood Mac’s Gold Dust Woman and Ed Sheerin’s I See Fire.

The three members of KaRoSal originally met in the Galway Gospel Choir and at various singing sessions around the city. After they realised how well their voices worked together, they decided to join forces in 2018.

Last year they released their debut EP, Songs In 3-Part Harmony, which included renditions of numbers by Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Paul Simon, as well as an original track, Tears of Stone, written by Moycullen songwriter Seán McGrath. KaRoSal have played shows in the Galway Fringe Festival, Monroe’s Live and The Loft, and they have been featured on Irish community radio in Canada. They recently collaborated with Galway pop-rock band The Opacas on a new single, You Know Me, due for release shortly.

The Frenchville Brass Ensemble, who are also based in Galway, play performs music across a range of genres, from classical to swing. Admission to the chill-out show from these groups this Saturday night in Dunmore is €5. It’s a ‘ bring-your-own beer’ event. Proceeds from the night will go towards the Town Hall Restoration Fund.

Pictured: KaRoSal who will be joined by the Frenchville Brass Ensemble for their Dunmore show.