Hardy warriors tackle Connemara course in Mountain Running League

Author: Our Reporter
Forty hardy runners took part in the recent mountain race on Mount Gable near the village of Clonbur – nestled between Lough Corrib and Lough Mask – taking in almost ten kilometres with the added hazard of a 400m ascent on their way to the top.
This was the eighth race in the Irish Mountain Running Association’s West League – and was the first ever IMRA league race held in Co Galway.
The route was set to challenge competitors in many ways, some would climb strongly and some would find they could gain an advantage on their ability to descend quickly.
But all were treated to absolutely spectacular view of the loughs and surrounding countryside beyond.
Race director Lena Freyne sent the troops on their way and Kerry’s Brendan Joy lead the field out at a blistering pace along a gradual but punishing incline of 2kms on the road before turning on to the mountain proper.
This is where the real climbing starts as the mountain trail continues at a steep rate for another 1.5kms, before finally offering some respite as it flattens out at the first cairn.
Nimble feet come in to play here as you scamper across the top of the mountain trying to avoid bog as best you can while also taking in the magnificent views of the two lakes, and the Maumturk and Twelve Bens mountains off in the distance.
A lead group of five had formed on the ascent before last year’s league champion, Aidan McMoreland from Sligo, took a lead that he would not relinquish for the rest of the race.
Second man home was early pacesetter Brendan Joy followed in third by another raider from Sligo, Oskar Szmyt. Fourth home was Mayo’s Gary Ferguson from Team West Ireland and the Galway contingent finally got to cheer home a local runner when Gregorz Kieda flew down the trail in fifth place to be the first Galway man home.
The first lady home was League leader Mari Johnston followed by Meave Maher-McWilliams with Susan Aldridge of Sligo rounding out the ladies’ podium spots.
With four of the six podium spots going to the raiders from Sligo, talk switched to the next Galway event in Knockma – with a need to restore some Galway pride high on the agenda.
The organisers offer huge thanks to all volunteers on the day, to Clonbur GAA Club and the local landowners for their kind permission for allowing the event to proceed.
Pictured: Some of the athletes in the Mount Gable 10k.
