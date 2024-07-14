Hardy swimmers make final preparations to conquer Galway Bay

A total of 130 hardy swimmers are all set to take on the challenge when the annual Frances Thornton Memorial Galway Bay Swim, for Cancer Care West, takes place on Saturday, July 20.

The swimmers will take on the 13km swim – 50 swimming solo and 80 of them in relay teams of two, three and four swimmers.

The event is also always a great spectacle on the day as for the final 100 metres into Blackrock diving tower, paddle boards and kayaks guide the swimmers and their accompanying boats home.

Cancer Care West CEO Richard Flaherty spoke of an event that has raised over €1.65million for the charity to date.

“This money is critical to our existence and every penny raised goes to providing practical and emotional supports for people living with cancer,” he said.

“We are extremely grateful to the Thornton family and all the dedicated volunteers who make it happen each year.”

The organisers gratefully acknowledge the support they receive from Oranmore Maree Coastal Rescue and Ciaran Oliver of Galway Bay Boats tours.

As safety is a priority for the swim, the team reaches out to the maritime community in the west to provide the necessary boat support.

With each swimmer needing a boat to follow and track their swim, the organisers ask any boat owner interested in helping out to get in contact with either organisation to volunteer their services on the day.

Everyone is welcome to join the fun at Blackrock diving tower, Salthill, from 12 noon on Saturday, as the swimmers are cheered on through the last stretch of their arduous swim from County Clare.

“Family and friends are there to welcome them and a party atmosphere starts up as they tuck into refreshments and celebrate their achievement,” said Richard.

“It is always a very special day on the Galway festival scene and, most, importantly, it raises vital funds for a very worthy local charity,” he added.

To volunteer, to donate or for more details check out http://www.galwaybayswim.com.

Pictured: Some of the swimmers preparing for this month’s Frances Thornton Memorial Galway Bay Swim.