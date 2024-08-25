Hands Across The Corrib Event scheduled for this afternoon is postponed.
The organisers of the Corrib Beo event “Hands Across The Corrib” at Knockferry and Kilbeg Piers have announced that the event, scheduled for today at 2pm, has been postponed.
In a post released on social media, they said that due to the forecast of high winds it was decided to postpone today in the interest of attendee safety.
A new date will be confirmed in due course and the public are asked to keep an eye on their social media and Eventbrite for confirmation of a revised date, weather permitting.
