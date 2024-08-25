The organisers of the Corrib Beo event “Hands Across The Corrib” at Knockferry and Kilbeg Piers have announced that the event, scheduled for today at 2pm, has been postponed.

In a post released on social media, they said that due to the forecast of high winds it was decided to postpone today in the interest of attendee safety.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

A new date will be confirmed in due course and the public are asked to keep an eye on their social media and Eventbrite for confirmation of a revised date, weather permitting.

The post Hands Across The Corrib Event scheduled for this afternoon is postponed. appeared first on Galway Bay FM.