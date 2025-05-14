  • Services

Half of septic tanks inspected in Galway failed in 2024

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Just under half of the 200 septic tanks inspected in County Galway failed last year.

183 tanks were inspected in the county, and just two in the city, with almost three quarters fixed by the end of 2024.

Nationally, more than half of the near 14 hundred septic tanks inspected last year failed, mostly due to not being built or maintained properly.

The figures from the Environmental Protection Agency also show that 82 per cent of failures in the past decade were fixed by the end of last year.

Programme Manager with the EPA, Noel Byrne, says the level of failure is concerning:

