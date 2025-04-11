  • Services

Half of Galway residents say their hearing is worse due to city noise

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Almost half of Galway residents say their hearing is worse due to city noise.

Galway is ranked as the third noisiest city in Ireland, behind Dublin and Cork, according to research by Specsavers.

The poll also revealed that 42 percent of people say they struggle to follow conversations because of city noise.

The new research by Specsavers is part of its tongue-in-cheek rebrand to ‘Specsandhearingsavers’ to encourage more people to get their hearing checked

Traffic and construction work were cited as the biggest noise problems, followed by nightlife, emergency sirens, noisy neighbours and street performers or events.

Over half of respondents to the poll said urban noise makes it harder to concentrate, while over a third reported that it negatively impacts their sleep.

Meanwhile, the survey revealed more than three in ten people struggle with their hearing, and nearly half admit they have never thought to get it checked.

